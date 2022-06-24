'Azadi March' vandalism: Court grants Imran Khan bail till July 6

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Intsagram

Court directs Imran Khan to submit Rs5,000 as surety against bail in each case.

Former prime minister Imran appears in court under strict security.

Cases against Imran Khan registered at Aabpara, I-9, Kohsar and other police stations.

The court of a district and sessions judge in Islamabad on Friday granted PTI Chairman Imran Khan bail till July 6 in 10 cases pertaining to vandalism during the party's long march in the federal capital.



The court directed the former prime minister to submit Rs5,000 as surety against his bail in each case and summoned the police with cases' records to the next hearing.

Sessions judge Kamran Basharat held the hearing on the bail pleas of Imran Khan, who appeared in court in person. Strict security arrangements were made in and around the court while general complainants were not allowed to enter the court's premises.

The cases in which the former premier has been granted bail were registered at Aabpara, I-9, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Tarnol and Secretariat police stations.



Islamabad court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

An Islamabad court granted interim bail to senior PTI leaders on June 20 for vandalism that took place during the party’s “Azadi March” to Islamabad on May 25.



Police had booked around 11 PTI leaders in a case pertaining to violence at the Kohsar police station in which the court had reserved its verdict. A decision on case no 425 of the same station has been postponed.

The PTI leaders granted pre-arrest bail include former planning minister Asad Umar, ex-deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Senator Faisal Javed, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, ex-defence minister Pervez Khatak, PTI Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi, Ali Mohammad Khan, Sheraz Basharat, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Murad Saeed, among others.

ATC also grants bail till June 28



Last week, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted interim bail till June 28 to more than a dozen PTI leaders for vandalism.

Police had booked 14 PTI leaders in the case pertaining to violence at the Bhatti Gate police station and later added Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) to the first information report (FIR).

The PTI leaders granted pre-arrest bail include former energy minister Hammad Azhar, PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Murad Raas, and Andleeb Abbas.