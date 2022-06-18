ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders in long march vandalism case

(L to R) PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former energy minister Hammad Azhar, and PTI leader Murad Raas. — Online/Twitter/AFP/File

ATC grants bail to 14 PTI leaders till June 28

Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar among nominees.

Court asks PTI leaders to cooperate in investigation.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Saturday granted interim bail till June 28 to more than a dozen PTI leaders for vandalism that took place during the party’s “Azadi March” to Islamabad on May 25.

Police had booked 14 PTI leaders in the case pertaining to violence at the Bhatti Gate police station and later added Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) to the first information report (FIR).

The PTI leaders granted pre-arrest bail include former energy minister Hammad Azhar, PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Murad Raas, and Andeeb Abbas.

Whilst granting the interim bail, the court directed the PTI leaders to cooperate in the investigation and asked the police to submit the case’s record in the next hearing.

In a separate case on Friday, the ATC further extended the interim bail pleas of 13 PTI leaders, including former education minister Shafqat Mahmood, Azhar, and Rashid in a case pertaining to the alleged vandalism and damage of property during the party's long march.

The ATC granted bail to the PTI leaders on June 10, which expired on June 17. During yesterday’s hearing, the court further extended the bail till June 28.