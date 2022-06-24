Car falls from third floor killing two people in Shanghai

Car smashed out of a building and came crashing down from a great height.—Screengrab via Twitter/@StephenMcDonnell

A vehicle fell from the third floor of Chinese electric car maker Nio's headquarters in Shanghai killing one member of staff and an individual from a partner company, reported BBC.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, BBC quoted the firm as saying. The deceased were inside the car when it fell.

The company said that it started immediate investigation into the matter.

The area from where the car fell is being described as "a showroom, a testing facility, or a car park."

"A car somehow smashed out of a building and came crashing down from a great height," said BBC's correspondent, sharing the video of the crashed vehicle.



"We feel very sad about this accident and would like to express our deepest condolences to our colleague and partner employee who lost their lives. A team has been set up to help the families," Nio said in a statement.



Nio dominates China's electric vehicle industry. It is Tesla's rival, which too has a manufacturing plant in Shanghai.