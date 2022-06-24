Camille Vasquez heroically saves life of 'elderly' plane passenger: 'Wonder Woman'

Camille Vasquez has made the headlines again and for all the right reasons!

Social media celebrity lawyer, who helped Johnny Depp win defamation case against Amber Heard, has now saved the life of an elderly passenger on a plane.

Internet hails the attorney, while flight attendance brands her 'wonder woman' as she tends to a man incurring a medical emergency 40,000 feet above sea level.

TMZ reports Vasquez was travelling on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York when a man in his 70s fell to the floor as he walked past her body guard.

Camille was quick to cater to the guy while flight attendants yelled help.



"Passengers say Camille got in touch with her brother-in-law, a doctor, and he started guiding her through steps to check if the man was having a heart attack or brain bleed from the fall.

"Camille's bodyguard took off his Apple watch to monitor the passenger's heart rate.

"One of the flight attendants told Camille she was "wonder woman" and gifted her 2 bottles ... Merlot and champagne. The plane turned back to LAX," the outlet adds.