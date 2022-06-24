 
Sci-Tech
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

iPhone recovered from lake after 10 months, found to be fully-functioning

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Image showing a person holding an iPhone. — Pixabay/ Jan Vašek
Image showing a person holding an iPhone. — Pixabay/ Jan Vašek

A lost iPhone was recovered earlier this month after being lost at a stag party 10 months earlier, and to the owner's surprise, it was still working.

Miguel Pacheco, 29, found the device in the River Wye, took it home, put it on charging and was pleasantly surprised to find that the device was fully-functioning, according to Sky News.

Pacheco then sought to find the owner through a post in a local Facebook group, which was shared across the platform over a thousand times.

Finally, the owner, Owain Davies, 35, from Edinburgh, was found and returned his iPhone.

"I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back," Mr Pacheco told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

