Elon Musk seeks more user data from Twitter

A combo of pictures of Twitter logos and billionaire Elon Musk. — Reuters/File

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has asked Twitter to provide him with more user data even after the social networking company gave him a "firehose" of data.



Musk's lawyers sent another letter to the company last week and claimed that Twitter has provided an insufficient amount of data, Business Insider reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Twitter, in response to Musk's letter, agreed to give him user data, including real-time API data.

The Tesla CEO is concerned about the number of bots on the microblogging website, as they impact monetisable user metrics.

Twitter board of directors endorses Musk's bid

Earlier, the board of directors at Twitter unanimously "endorsed that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to Elon Musk".

The letter that the board wrote to the investors, which is included in the SEC filing, said that it "determined that the merger agreement is advisable and the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement are fair to, advisable and in the best interests of Twitter and its stockholders."



While the letter did not specify when the voting would take place, a Bloomberg report said that it may happen in late July.