 
Sci-Tech
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk seeks more user data from Twitter

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

A combo of pictures of Twitter logos and billionaire Elon Musk. — Reuters/File
A combo of pictures of Twitter logos and billionaire Elon Musk. — Reuters/File

  • Musk's lawyers send another letter to Twitter, seeking more data. 
  • They claim that Twitter has provided an insufficient amount of data.
  • Social networking company agrees to provide more data. 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has asked Twitter to provide him with more user data even after the social networking company gave him a "firehose" of data. 

Musk's lawyers sent another letter to the company last week and claimed that Twitter has provided an insufficient amount of data, Business Insider reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Twitter, in response to Musk's letter, agreed to give him user data, including real-time API data. 

The Tesla CEO is concerned about the number of bots on the microblogging website, as they impact monetisable user metrics.

Twitter board of directors endorses Musk's bid

Earlier, the board of directors at Twitter unanimously "endorsed that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to Elon Musk".

Related items

The letter that the board wrote to the investors, which is included in the SEC filing, said that it "determined that the merger agreement is advisable and the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement are fair to, advisable and in the best interests of Twitter and its stockholders."

While the letter did not specify when the voting would take place, a Bloomberg report said that it may happen in late July.

More From Sci-Tech:

iPhone recovered from lake after 10 months, found to be fully-functioning

iPhone recovered from lake after 10 months, found to be fully-functioning

TikTok releases first album of viral hits

TikTok releases first album of viral hits
Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware: Google

Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware: Google
Google launches Think Games & Gaming Growth Lab to grow Pakistan’s gaming industry

Google launches Think Games & Gaming Growth Lab to grow Pakistan’s gaming industry
Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims

Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims
Instagram testing two new methods to verify users' age

Instagram testing two new methods to verify users' age
European Space Agency expects NASA backing for suspended Mars mission

European Space Agency expects NASA backing for suspended Mars mission
Musk says Tesla's new car factories 'losing billions of dollars'

Musk says Tesla's new car factories 'losing billions of dollars'
Twitter tests long-form text feature called 'Notes'

Twitter tests long-form text feature called 'Notes'
Electric vehicles could take 33% of global sales by 2028: AlixPartners

Electric vehicles could take 33% of global sales by 2028: AlixPartners
Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple

Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
Medicines, food, electronics: Why the world is turning to nanotechnology

Medicines, food, electronics: Why the world is turning to nanotechnology

Latest

view all