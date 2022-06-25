Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

A friend of Palestinian teen Ghaith Yamen, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns during his funeral in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 25, 2022.—Reuters

Palestinian teen dies from wounds hours after being shot by Israeli soldiers.

His death comes amid a spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Israeli military has not immediately commented.

A Palestinian teenager died from his wounds hours after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources said Saturday.

Mohammad Hamad, 16, was shot and wounded on Friday evening near the village of Silwad, near Ramallah in the northern West Bank, and died hours later, a Silwad councillor told AFP. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

The teenager was near a road leading to the neighbouring settlement of Ofra when he was wounded by Israeli soldiers, the councillor said.

His death comes amid a spike in Israeli violence in the occupied territories.

Among those killed in the attacks by the Israeli security forces include an Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was covering a raid in Jenin.



The United Nations said Friday that its findings showed that the bullet that killed Abu Akleh on May 11 was fired by Israeli forces.



"We find that the shots that killed Abu Akleh came from Israeli security forces," UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged Israel to open a criminal investigation into Abu Akleh's killing and into all other killings by Israeli forces in the West Bank and in the context of law enforcement operations in Gaza.

However, AFP reported that Israel told the UN that it was "not possible" to say how the journalist was shot.

