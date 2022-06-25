 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan to hold public gathering at Islamabad's Parade Ground next Saturday

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing conference in Islamabad on June 25, 2022. — Screengrab/YouTube PTI
PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he will to hold a public gathering against the coalition government next week at Islamabad's Parade Ground. 

Addressing a news conference at his Bani Gala residence, the former prime minister said that he is gathering people from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He urged the people belonging to big cities to come out and protest. 

Earlier in his address, the PTI Chairman explained his party's decision to file a petition in the Supreme Court against the amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

The former prime minister said that the country would head towards destruction due to the government's changes in the NAB laws as they will allow all the criminals to roam freely without getting apprehended for their crimes. 

