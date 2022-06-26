 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale look dashing in picture with Natalie Portman

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale look dashing in picture with Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth on Saturday posted multiple pictures from the premier of his upcoming film "Thor: Love and Thunder" in Los Angeles.

He said that he is proud of the film and response has been amazing. " I can't wait for everyone to see it on July."

Chris and Christian Bale looked dashing in one of the picture they posed for with co-actor Natalie Portman.

More than two million people liked his Instagram post in which he tagged Portman but was unable to tag Bale as he has no Instagram account.



More From Entertainment:

Bad news for Queen Elizabeth as another country expresses desire to remove her as head of state

Bad news for Queen Elizabeth as another country expresses desire to remove her as head of state

Prince Charles lands in trouble after new report reveals he accepted €1m cash in suitcase

Prince Charles lands in trouble after new report reveals he accepted €1m cash in suitcase

Two central African nations repose confidence in Queen Elizabeth

Two central African nations repose confidence in Queen Elizabeth

Jennifer Lopez says we are living in an America I don't recognize

Jennifer Lopez says we are living in an America I don't recognize
Prince Harry's remarks about Diana make him seem unstable says expert

Prince Harry's remarks about Diana make him seem unstable says expert

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial judge's remarks on Jury's verdict

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial judge's remarks on Jury's verdict
Meghan Markle fails to inspire Americans, her popularity plummets in US: report

Meghan Markle fails to inspire Americans, her popularity plummets in US: report
Kate Middleton celebrates Armed Forces Day in style, shares her pics in full military gear

Kate Middleton celebrates Armed Forces Day in style, shares her pics in full military gear
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez inspires Bill Mehar as he asks Democrats to learn from her

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez inspires Bill Mehar as he asks Democrats to learn from her
Kate Moss appeared on 90s Platinum Jubilee bus due to THIS reason

Kate Moss appeared on 90s Platinum Jubilee bus due to THIS reason
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to armed forces

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to armed forces
Prince William amazes stylist Martin Samuel with self-deprecating joke about his hair loss

Prince William amazes stylist Martin Samuel with self-deprecating joke about his hair loss

Latest

view all