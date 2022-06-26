 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Commonwealth heads welcome PM Shehbaz’s announcement about hosting next ministerial meeting

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held on June 24-25 in Kigali, Rwanda. Photo: Twitter/@UrugwiroVillage
Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held on June 24-25 in Kigali, Rwanda. Photo: Twitter/@UrugwiroVillage  
  • Commonwealth heads welcome PM Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement about hosting 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting.
  • Hina Rabbani Khar represents Pakistan at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
  • At Intergenerational Dialogue, Pakistan was showcased as the Commonwealth member from Asia representing youth potential.

ISLAMABAD: Commonwealth heads welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement about hosting the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting in Islamabad in January 2023.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar represented Pakistan at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held on June 24-25 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Related items

During the meeting, a specially recorded video message of PM Shehbaz Sharif was played. In his message, the premier announced to host the next Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting in Islamabad.

Themed ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, and Transforming’, the Summit discussed the issues concerning the Commonwealth, including post-COVID economic recovery, disruptions caused by pandemic and conflict, the challenge of climate change and sustainable development, promotion of democratic values and fundamental freedoms and enhancement of trade among other matters, read a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

As head of the Pakistan delegation, Minister of State Khar represented Pakistan at the CHOGM plenary, the Retreat and the Intergenerational Dialogue. She also participated actively in Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministerial Meeting held on 23 June 2022 in the run-up to the Summit.

The minister of state held productive bilateral meetings with the deputy prime minister of Australia as well as foreign ministers of Kenya, Tanzania, Singapore, New Zealand, Sierra Leone, Jamaica and Dominica, and the UK’s Minister for South Asia, Commonwealth and the UN.

On the sidelines, she interacted, among others, with Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall; President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the UK, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid.

At the Intergenerational Dialogue, Pakistan was showcased as the Commonwealth member from Asia representing youth potential, along with Canada, Barbados and Samoa from the Americas-Europe, the Caribbean and the Pacific respectively.

The Summit, which was convened after a hiatus of nearly four years, was one of the largest in-person gatherings of heads of government following the pandemic. It provided a useful opportunity for the member states to take stock and set the organisational agenda for the next two years, read the statement. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, IMF to strike deal after budget approval: sources

Pakistan, IMF to strike deal after budget approval: sources
Saudi crown prince confers Order of King Abdulaziz on COAS Gen Bajwa

Saudi crown prince confers Order of King Abdulaziz on COAS Gen Bajwa
Pakistan working to address challenges posed by illicit drugs: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan working to address challenges posed by illicit drugs: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Possible COVID-19 wave ahead as Pakistan continues to see uptick in fresh cases

Possible COVID-19 wave ahead as Pakistan continues to see uptick in fresh cases
Sindh votes in LG polls’ first phase amid sporadic violence

Sindh votes in LG polls’ first phase amid sporadic violence
Bilawal, Imran make last ditch effort for votes ahead of Sindh LG polls

Bilawal, Imran make last ditch effort for votes ahead of Sindh LG polls
'Embarrassing proposal': Justice Isa urges CJP Bandial to remove incumbent registrar

'Embarrassing proposal': Justice Isa urges CJP Bandial to remove incumbent registrar
HEC issues explanation on promotion of lassi, sattu

HEC issues explanation on promotion of lassi, sattu
Imran Khan to hold public gathering at Islamabad's Parade Ground next Saturday

Imran Khan to hold public gathering at Islamabad's Parade Ground next Saturday
‘What difference does it make if another party is formed?’ says Shujaat on brother’s warning

‘What difference does it make if another party is formed?’ says Shujaat on brother’s warning
Pakistan 'completely rejects' Indian bid to hold G20 meeting in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan 'completely rejects' Indian bid to hold G20 meeting in occupied Kashmir
Imran Khan approaches Supreme Court over NAB amendment law

Imran Khan approaches Supreme Court over NAB amendment law

Latest

view all