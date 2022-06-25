 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 25 2022
PM Shehbaz to meet MQM-P in Karachi during one-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends the passing out parade at the naval academy during his one-day visit to Karachi, on June 25, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNews
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on a day’s visit.
  • PM expected to meet Khalid Maqbool, Wasim Akhtar.
  • He will discuss important matters with MQM-P leaders.

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet a delegation from the ruling coalition’s partner MQM-P during his day-long visit to the port city, sources told Geo News Saturday.

The delegation expected to meet the premier will include MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information and Technology Aminul Haque, and senior party leader Wasim Akhtar.

The meeting, according to sources, will see discussions on the MQM-P’s agreement with PML-N — one signed to confirm the party leaving the PTI coalition and joining hands with the then-opposition parties to oust the Imran Khan-led government.

Other important matters expected to come under discussion are the MQM-P’s reservations on the census, the steps taken so far to fulfil an agreement on the census, and electoral reforms, among other things.

The political leaders will also exchange views on the upcoming local body elections and the strategy for the polls.

Later, the prime minister is also scheduled to visit Nawabshah and offer condolences to PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on the demise of the latter’s mother.

PM praises armed forces

On his arrival in the city, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah received PM Shehbaz and later the premier inspected a guard of honour during the passing out parade at the naval academy.

In his speech during the ceremony, the prime minister expressed happiness over witnessing women cadets in the passing out parade.

“You are a guiding light for all Pakistani women,” he said, as he praised the navy over their professional duties.

The prime minister also praised the armed forces for defending the country. 

