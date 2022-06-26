 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
Ed Sheeran dubbed 'true showman' as he continues performance despite mic issues

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Ed Sheeran dubbed 'true showman' as he continues performance despite mic issues

Fans have been pouring their love over Ed Sheeran as he continued his gig at Wembley Stadium despite mic issues on Friday.

As the Perfect hitmaker hit the stage of his first of the five shows at the huge venue, the 31-year-old was hit with unexpected sound issues.

The singer, however, didn’t disappoint the concertgoers and improvised the song to let the show keep going.

Sheeran said, “It's the worst thing that could happen” before he expressed gratitude to his fans for coming to his show.

A concertgoer told The Sun, “Ed was such a hero. You could see he was disappointed his mic and ear pack stopped working, but still carried on playing his guitar like a true showman.”

“As soon as it was resolved Ed was determined to start his show all over again as he played A-Team and Tides from his new album,” he added.

