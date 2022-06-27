 
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez praised for reaction to people tattooing bodies with her face

Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez seemed nervous when she was asked a question about the people who tattoed her face on their bodies after the Hollywood actor defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Hear.

A body language expert, while commenting of Vasquez's TV interview, said that the lawyer smiled nervously but her response was apt.

Jesus Enrique Rosas said the lawyer could have said that she finds the tattoos "creepy' or "disgusting" but she used generic words to answer the questions.

"It was overwhelming and surreal," she said about the tattoos.

Jesus said that the lawyer also looked confident when she said that Amber Heard's appeal won't succeed. 


