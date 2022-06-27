 
business
Is the govt going to lift ban on mobile phone imports?

Shopkeeper sitting in a phone shop in phone market Islamabad. — Reuters
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reportedly decided to lift the ban on mobile phone imports, the orders of which are expected to be issued this week, reported Jang.

To manage its foreign exchange reserves, the federal government had imposed a ban on the import of a number of goods on May 19. However, the Ministry of Industry and Production, Cabinet Secretariat, and Customs advised and requested to revoke the ban as millions of rupees are generated from the import of mobile phones.

Pakistan imported 940,000 mobile phones in the first five months of the current year and 10.2 million phones in 2021, according to the statistics quoted by the publication.

