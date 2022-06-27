Eid ul Adha: Sindh govt ensures animals being brought to mandis virus free, says official

The Sindh government is taking steps to ensure that sacrificial animals being brought to the Eid ul Adha mandis (makeshift livestock markets) are free of lumpy skin disease (LSD).

In an interview with Geo.tv, Director-General of Livestock Sindh Dr Nazeer Hussain Kalhoro said that the provincial livestock department will make sure to support the farmers and take care of the community's well-being.

He further said that the total number of deaths among animals because of LSD is 571 in the province. The number includes animals belonging to sellers as well as farmers.



"The government will make sure to spare no efforts in ensuring the containment of the disease," said Dr Kalhoro.

He added that the virus is easy to identify and is detectable.

"If an animal has any size of the lump, this means that it is suffering from the virus," Kalhoro said.



On the other hand, an infectious disease expert at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Dr Faisal Mahmood, said that the disease only occurs in cows and buffaloes, not other animals or cattle.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File

