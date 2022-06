A Reuters file photo of a jail.

A prisoner at Jacobabad District Jail allegedly took his own life by tying a noose around his neck, according to the police.

The body of the prisoner, identified as Wasim Memon, has been shifted to Civil Hospital for necessary treatment.

Memon was from Karachi and was in custody on charges of possessing 38 kilogrammes of hashish.



The case of Memon's suicide will be investigated by the Second Additional Civil Judge, DHO and civil surgeon.