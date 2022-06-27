Millions of Yemenis expected to starve following UN’s cutback on emergency aid

Yemenis drop off boxes of humanitarian aid provided by the Emirati Red Crescent in the coastal town of Mujailis, south of the city of Hodeida, on June 6, 2018. — AFP/File

WFP says cutback is due to lack of funding, global inflation, and effects of Russia-Ukraine war.

WFP adds it will provide emergency food assistance to five million needy Yemenis.

Around 17.4 million Yemenis are currently facing food insecurity, per WFP.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Sunday announced a cutback on assistance to Yemen due to a lack of funding, global inflation, and effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

WFP announced through Twitter that it will "provide emergency food assistance to 5 million for 50% of the daily requirement and eight million to 25% of the emergency food aid they originally provided to its 13 million people”.



WFP said that it will provide emergency food assistance to five million needy Yemenis rather than 13 million people.

Further, the WFP will slash resilience, livelihood activities, and school feeding and nutrition programmes by 4 million people, leaving the activities only for 1.8 million.

According to WFP, 17.4 million Yemenis are currently facing food insecurity. Of those, 3.5 million are pregnant or breastfeeding women and children under the age of five that suffer from acute malnutrition.

By December 2022, the number of people facing food insecurity in Yemen is expected to increase to 19 million.