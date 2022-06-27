 
world
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Millions of Yemenis expected to starve following UN’s cutback on emergency aid

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Yemenis drop off boxes of humanitarian aid provided by the Emirati Red Crescent in the coastal town of Mujailis, south of the city of Hodeida, on June 6, 2018. — AFP/File
Yemenis drop off boxes of humanitarian aid provided by the Emirati Red Crescent in the coastal town of Mujailis, south of the city of Hodeida, on June 6, 2018. — AFP/File 

  • WFP says cutback is due to lack of funding, global inflation, and effects of Russia-Ukraine war.
  • WFP adds it will provide emergency food assistance to five million needy Yemenis.
  • Around 17.4 million Yemenis are currently facing food insecurity, per WFP.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Sunday announced a cutback on assistance to Yemen due to a lack of funding, global inflation, and effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

WFP announced through Twitter that it will "provide emergency food assistance to 5 million for 50% of the daily requirement and eight million to 25% of the emergency food aid they originally provided to its 13 million people”.

WFP said that it will provide emergency food assistance to five million needy Yemenis rather than 13 million people.

Further, the WFP will slash resilience, livelihood activities, and school feeding and nutrition programmes by 4 million people, leaving the activities only for 1.8 million.

According to WFP, 17.4 million Yemenis are currently facing food insecurity. Of those, 3.5 million are pregnant or breastfeeding women and children under the age of five that suffer from acute malnutrition.

By December 2022, the number of people facing food insecurity in Yemen is expected to increase to 19 million.

More From World:

WATCH: Man perfectly balances suitcase on head while cycling

WATCH: Man perfectly balances suitcase on head while cycling

People speak against BJP, journalist Zubair's arrest by Delhi Police

People speak against BJP, journalist Zubair's arrest by Delhi Police

Louisiana judge temporarily blocks abortion ban after US Supreme Court ruling

Louisiana judge temporarily blocks abortion ban after US Supreme Court ruling
Heartbreaking image of Afghan kid following earthquake goes viral

Heartbreaking image of Afghan kid following earthquake goes viral
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka just days from running out of fuel

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka just days from running out of fuel
Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions

Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions
WATCH: Flying hotel set to take 5,000 passengers through sky

WATCH: Flying hotel set to take 5,000 passengers through sky
30,000 year-old woolly mammoth found in Canada

30,000 year-old woolly mammoth found in Canada
Protests after 'chilling' arrest of India rights activist

Protests after 'chilling' arrest of India rights activist
Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg

Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg
Indian girl who wanted to meet her Pakistani lover caught at border

Indian girl who wanted to meet her Pakistani lover caught at border
Eidul Azha 2022: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted?

Eidul Azha 2022: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted?

Latest

view all