 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Son Ye Jin is pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin: ‘I’m so grateful’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Son Ye Jin is pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin: ‘I’m so grateful’
Son Ye Jin is pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin: ‘I’m so grateful’

Popular South Korean stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are expanding their family!

On June 27, actress Son Ye announced her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post, writing, “A new life has found its way to us”.

Earlier this year, Son Ye and actor Hyun exchanged vows in what was being called the ‘wedding of the century.

Son Ye’s Instagram post reads, “Hello everyone, you’ve been keeping well, right? I’m doing well ^^ Today, I want to carefully but happily share an announcement with you all. A new life has found its way to us [Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin].”

The actress continues in the sweet post, “It still feels surreal, but I’m slowly living every day, being full of concerns as well as excitement, while feeling the changes in my body. I’m so grateful, but I haven’t been able to tell anyone about this yet because I was feeling cautious.

"To you all, who have been waiting for this news just as much as us, I’m informing this news before it gets late. We will take good care of the precious life that has come to us. I hope you will also take care of the things that are precious to you in your life, and stay healthy. Let’s be happy.”

Check out Son Ye Jin’s Instagram post below:

After confirming their relationship on January 1, 2021, the Crash Landing on You co-stars announced their marriage in February 2022. Following this, the couple exchanged wedding vows on March 31 and departed for the United States for their honeymoon on April 11. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian receives sweetest birthday message from Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian receives sweetest birthday message from Kris Jenner
Will Smith divides fans once again as he receives another award

Will Smith divides fans once again as he receives another award
Lori Harvey ‘excited’ for future after break up with Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey ‘excited’ for future after break up with Michael B. Jordan
Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly break up due to monetary issues

Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly break up due to monetary issues
Priyanka Chopra shares loved-up vacation moments with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares loved-up vacation moments with Nick Jonas

Nick Cannon opens up on remarriage: ‘someone can cope with chaos and toxicity’

Nick Cannon opens up on remarriage: ‘someone can cope with chaos and toxicity’
Cardi B surprises fans as she announces new song dropping this week

Cardi B surprises fans as she announces new song dropping this week
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up amid latest LA outing: Pics

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up amid latest LA outing: Pics
Paul McCartney’s tribute to Johnny Depp will help him ‘secure movie deal’?

Paul McCartney’s tribute to Johnny Depp will help him ‘secure movie deal’?
Ariana Grande gushes over her younger self: 'I'm Peter Pan or something?'

Ariana Grande gushes over her younger self: 'I'm Peter Pan or something?'
Kate Middleton takes another step to mend Prince Harry's relationship with William

Kate Middleton takes another step to mend Prince Harry's relationship with William
Halle Berry ‘furious’ over US Court ruling on abortion laws: Photo

Halle Berry ‘furious’ over US Court ruling on abortion laws: Photo

Latest

view all