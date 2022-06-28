 
world
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
OCOur Correspondent

Modi G7 visit drowned by pro-Khalistan rally

MUNICH: Indian PM Modi is visiting Germany for the G7 summit, where he faced a spirited pro-Khalistan rally organised by secessionist group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) who vowed to confront Narendra Modi during foreign visits for criminalising the Khalistan referendum and starting a reign of terror against Sikh sovereignty in India.

On June 26, an SFJ rally was led by a “Multani” who is accused of involvement in the Ludhiana blast and is most wanted by India’s NIA. Multani denies any kind of involvement.

The Indian “Tiranga” was trampled by Khalistan activists who vocally challenged Modi supporters amidst "Anti India - Anti Modi" sloganeering.

“The Modi regime has started a violent conflict with Sikh sovereignists who will now not allow the Indian PM to have peaceful foreign visits,” stated SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is camping in Europe for the July 3 Khalistan referendum voting in Rome, Italy.

While Modi is in Germany for the G7 summit, the Indian flag at CGI - Munich was defaced with Khalistan graffiti and a Khalistan flag was raised.

Terming Modi as India’s Hitler, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stated: “Indian PM’s anti-Sikh policies will be exposed to G7 leaders as his regime is responsible for unleashing a reign of terror against Khalistan referendum activists”.

