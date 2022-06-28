Daily COVID-19 report: Positivity ratio in Pakistan sees slight decline

Three youngsters wearing masks pillion ride a motorcycle on a busy road in Pakistan. — AFP/File

Pakistan reports lesser COVID-19 cases than last three days.

As many as 333 new infections detected countrywide, NIH data shows.

Two more people succumb to COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan witnessed a slight decline a day after nearing 3%, as the country reported lesser cases during the last 24 hours as compared to the last three days, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Tuesday morning.



The latest stats show that 333 people in Pakistan contracted coronavirus in a single day, after which the country's positivity ratio dropped to 2.42%. This ratio stood at 2.85% on Monday.

The new infections were detected after countrywide diagnostic testing on 13,759 samples, as per the data.



Meanwhile, two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking Pakistan's death toll to 30,392, while 85 others are being treated in intensive-care units.

Pakistan has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases since the mid of this month. Experts stress on: