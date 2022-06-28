Daughter of donkey cart vendor beats PPP candidate in Sindh LG polls

Daughter of a donkey-cart vendor in Khairpur, Sindh wins in LG election as an independent candidate — Perveen Sheikh

SUKKUR: In an election upset, a woman hailing from a vulnerable community and the daughter of a donkey-cart vendor in Khairpur beat a PPP candidate in the local government polls.

She was an independent candidate.

Parveen Sheikh, the daughter of Ghulshah Sheikh, won the election at ward 1 of municipal committee of Khairpur against PPP candidate Manthar Sheikh, who was nominated by former Sindh CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah and PPP’s MNA Nafisa Shah Jillani.



In the first phase of local body elections in Sindh on Sunday, elections were held for district councils, municipal committees, town committees and union councils.



The number of seats in these elections was 7,164 out of which candidates won more than 1,000 seats unopposed, while about 24,000 candidates were in the fray for the remaining 6,083 seats.

Parveen Sheikh secured 430 votes.

Talking to The News, Sheikh said she was confident of winning the election despite her father going against her after some political issues.

Originally published in The News