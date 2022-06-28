G7 to condemn China's 'distorting' trade practices: US official

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020.—Reuters

"You'll see leaders release collective statement" official tells reporters.

Will criticise China's practice of locking poorer countries in "debt traps".

They will "commit to accelerate progress to tackle forced labour".

ELMAU CASTLE: G7 leaders will condemn China's "distorting" international trade practices in an end-of-summit statement on Tuesday, a senior US official said.

"You'll see leaders release a collective statement, which is unprecedented in the context of the G7, acknowledging the harms caused by China's non-transparent, market distorting, industrial directives," the official told reporters.

"The leaders will commit to working together to develop a coordinated approach to remedy China's non-market practices to help ensure a level playing field for businesses and workers," the official said.

Leaders will also criticise China's practice of locking poorer countries in "debt traps", which is a "first" for the G7, the official said.



In addition, they will "commit to accelerate progress to tackle forced labour" with the goal of "removing all forms of forced labour from global supply chains".