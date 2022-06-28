 
world
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Most Americans believe they can play the hero in action movies

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Two in five people at the gym require distraction during work out.—Unsplash
Two in five people at the gym require distraction during work out.—Unsplash

A recent survey has shown that six in 10 Americans believe they have the potential to become an action movie star, reported New York Post.

While they think they have what it takes to become super stars, 57% of the respondents admitted they require prior training.

The survey was conducted on 2,000 US residents.

The study found that while majority of the respondents believe they were Jackie Chans, they were not quite focused in fitness routines in their actual lives. 

Two in five people at the gym mostly require distraction during work out. 19% think they "always" need distraction.

Another research found that it was quite common for Americans at the gym to be inspired and motivated by action movies and music. 

More From World:

Erdogan to meet Biden for crunch NATO expansion talks

Erdogan to meet Biden for crunch NATO expansion talks
Biden's wife, daughter among 25 more Americans banned from Russia

Biden's wife, daughter among 25 more Americans banned from Russia
G7 to condemn China's 'distorting' trade practices: US official

G7 to condemn China's 'distorting' trade practices: US official
Moody's says Russia defaulted on debt

Moody's says Russia defaulted on debt
G7 leaders agree to study Russian energy price caps

G7 leaders agree to study Russian energy price caps
Former Nazi camp guard, 101, faces German court verdict

Former Nazi camp guard, 101, faces German court verdict
G7 denounces 'war crime' as Russian strike kills shoppers

G7 denounces 'war crime' as Russian strike kills shoppers
Sri Lanka suspends fuel sales as economic crisis worsens

Sri Lanka suspends fuel sales as economic crisis worsens
Iran, US to resume indirect nuclear talks in Qatar

Iran, US to resume indirect nuclear talks in Qatar
US eyes Biden, Xi meeting in next weeks, sees growing convergence on China

US eyes Biden, Xi meeting in next weeks, sees growing convergence on China
Dozens of migrants found dead in truck in San Antonio

Dozens of migrants found dead in truck in San Antonio

Latest

view all