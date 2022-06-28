Most Americans believe they can play the hero in action movies

Two in five people at the gym require distraction during work out.—Unsplash

A recent survey has shown that six in 10 Americans believe they have the potential to become an action movie star, reported New York Post.

While they think they have what it takes to become super stars, 57% of the respondents admitted they require prior training.

The survey was conducted on 2,000 US residents.

The study found that while majority of the respondents believe they were Jackie Chans, they were not quite focused in fitness routines in their actual lives.

Two in five people at the gym mostly require distraction during work out. 19% think they "always" need distraction.

Another research found that it was quite common for Americans at the gym to be inspired and motivated by action movies and music.