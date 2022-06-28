 
health
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Three killed, one injured in attack on polio team in North Waziristan

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

A health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a door-to-door polio vaccination campaign in a slum area in Karachi on June 27, 2022. — AFP
  • Unidentified men shoot at polio team in North Waziristan.
  • Police start investigation; cordon off area.
  • Pakistan has recorded 11 cases of polio in 2022.

PESHAWAR: Three people, including two policemen, were killed and one person was left injured on Tuesday in an attack on a polio team in North Waziristan, police officials confirmed.

In the surrounding area of Tang Kalli tehsil Dattakhel, unidentified assailants opened fire and killed two policemen and one polio worker, while one civilian was injured.

The deceased were identified as constable Raza Ullah, a resident of Darri Wasta tehsil Dattakhel, constable Din Shaheed, a resident of Kani Rogha Manzar Khel tehsil Dattakhel, and polio worker Rasheed Ullah, a resident of Tang Kalli tehsil Dattakhel.

The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started an investigation to arrest the culprits.

The incident comes as Pakistan, last week, recorded a new case of poliovirus in an eight-month-old boy from North Waziristan’s Mir Ali Union Council (UC) 7.

The country-wide toll from polio for 2022 rose to 11 after the new case.

