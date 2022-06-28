 
world
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
AFP
,
Reuters

Biden's wife, daughter among 25 more Americans banned from Russia

By
AFP
,
Reuters

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House during Inaugural celebrations, on January 20, 2021 with family members after US President Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.—AFP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House during Inaugural celebrations, on January 20, 2021 with family members after US President Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.—AFP

  • Washington tightens sanctions on Russia.
  • Russian foreign ministry says ban is result of US sanctions against Russian figures.
  • List includes several university professors and researchers.

MOSCOW: US President Joe Biden's wife and daughter have been banned from Russia, along with 23 other Americans, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a reaction to the constantly expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, 25 American citizens are added to a 'stop list,'" the ministry said in a note accompanying the list.

The list featured several US senators, including Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Charles Grassley of Iowa, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Related items

It also included several university professors and researchers and former US government officials.

Reuters reported that Russia defaulted on its international bonds for the first time in more than a century, the White House said, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system, rendering its assets untouchable.

Russia's efforts to avoid what would be its first major default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago hit a roadblock in late May when the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) effectively blocked Moscow from making payments.

The US Treasury's OFAC had issued a temporary waiver, known as a general licence 9A, in early March to allow Moscow to keep paying investors. 

The US let the waiver expire on May 25 as Washington tightened sanctions on Russia, effectively cutting off payments to US investors and entities.

More From World:

G7 to condemn China's 'distorting' trade practices: US official

G7 to condemn China's 'distorting' trade practices: US official
Moody's says Russia defaulted on debt

Moody's says Russia defaulted on debt
G7 leaders agree to study Russian energy price caps

G7 leaders agree to study Russian energy price caps
Former Nazi camp guard, 101, faces German court verdict

Former Nazi camp guard, 101, faces German court verdict
G7 denounces 'war crime' as Russian strike kills shoppers

G7 denounces 'war crime' as Russian strike kills shoppers
Sri Lanka suspends fuel sales as economic crisis worsens

Sri Lanka suspends fuel sales as economic crisis worsens
Iran, US to resume indirect nuclear talks in Qatar

Iran, US to resume indirect nuclear talks in Qatar
US eyes Biden, Xi meeting in next weeks, sees growing convergence on China

US eyes Biden, Xi meeting in next weeks, sees growing convergence on China
Dozens of migrants found dead in truck in San Antonio

Dozens of migrants found dead in truck in San Antonio

Latest

view all