Karachi’s COVID-19 infection rate decreases to 9%

Children riding on a bike with their family wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi. — AFP/File

Sindh govt closes Expo Centre's mass vaccination facility for COVID-19.

Positivity rate of virus has been recorded at 9.21.

Around 2,607 coronavirus tests were carried out in last 24 hours, out of which 240 turned out to be positive. .

KARACHI: The COVID-19 positivity ratio in the metropolis witnessed a decrease and reached 9% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has closed the Expo Centre's mass vaccination facility for COVID-19 in the city as people are not visiting to get themselves vaccinated anymore.

According to the health department, the positivity rate of the virus has been recorded at 9.21%. Around 2,607 coronavirus tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, out of which 240 turned out to be positive.



The government has also closed the intensive care units (ICUs) and high dependency care units (HDUs) in various public healthcare facilities due to the decreased number of COVID-related hospitalisations.

According to the administration, door-to-door vaccination has started as people have stopped going to designated centres to get themselves inoculated.



On June 25, the coronavirus infection rate in the port city neared 20% after more than 200 fresh cases were reported a day earlier.

The positivity ratio had reached 19.65% after the city registered 246 new coronavirus cases.

