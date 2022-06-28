 
health
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi’s COVID-19 infection rate decreases to 9%

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Children riding on a bike with their family wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi. — AFP/File
Children riding on a bike with their family wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi. — AFP/File 

  • Sindh govt closes Expo Centre's mass vaccination facility for COVID-19. 
  • Positivity rate of virus has been recorded at 9.21.
  • Around 2,607 coronavirus tests were carried out in last 24 hours, out of which 240 turned out to be positive. .

KARACHI: The COVID-19 positivity ratio in the metropolis witnessed a decrease and reached 9% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has closed the Expo Centre's mass vaccination facility for COVID-19 in the city as people are not visiting to get themselves vaccinated anymore. 

According to the health department, the positivity rate of the virus has been recorded at 9.21%. Around 2,607 coronavirus tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, out of which 240 turned out to be positive. 

The government has also closed the intensive care units (ICUs) and high dependency care units (HDUs) in various public healthcare facilities due to the decreased number of COVID-related hospitalisations.

Related items

According to the administration, door-to-door vaccination has started as people have stopped going to designated centres to get themselves inoculated. 

On June 25, the coronavirus infection rate in the port city neared 20% after more than 200 fresh cases were reported a day earlier. 

The positivity ratio had reached 19.65% after the city registered 246 new coronavirus cases. 

More From Health:

£150 million invested in NHS mental health services to better support people

£150 million invested in NHS mental health services to better support people
Three killed, one injured in attack on polio team in North Waziristan

Three killed, one injured in attack on polio team in North Waziristan
Daily COVID-19 report: Positivity ratio in Pakistan sees slight decline

Daily COVID-19 report: Positivity ratio in Pakistan sees slight decline
Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan's positivity ratio nears 3%

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan's positivity ratio nears 3%
WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency

WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency
Possible COVID-19 wave ahead as Pakistan continues to see uptick in fresh cases

Possible COVID-19 wave ahead as Pakistan continues to see uptick in fresh cases
Women more at risk to suffer from long COVID than men

Women more at risk to suffer from long COVID than men

Egyptians raise $2.1m to buy world’s most expensive drug for toddler's treatment

Egyptians raise $2.1m to buy world’s most expensive drug for toddler's treatment
Israeli scientists prove skin aging can be reversed

Israeli scientists prove skin aging can be reversed
Dyslexia might have an evolutionary upside: research

Dyslexia might have an evolutionary upside: research
Pakistan reports another polio case in North Waziristan

Pakistan reports another polio case in North Waziristan
Beijing to reopen schools as Shanghai declares victory over COVID

Beijing to reopen schools as Shanghai declares victory over COVID

Latest

view all