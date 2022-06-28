Why has Elon Musk been silent on Twitter for a week?

Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US January 19, 2020. — Reuters/File

Musk has been silent on Twitter since June 21.

Journalist claims interviewing Musk off Twitter and says that he was healthy.

Some say he is distancing himself from debate over US Supreme Court's decision to overturn abortion laws.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is known for his interesting and controversial statements on Twitter. He often shares memes and is accustomed to tweeting several times a day, but since June 21, his Twitter account has been silent.

The world's richest man didn't even hint that he was taking a break from Twitter, which is why many of his followers are asking where Elon Musk is.

On June 27, a technology expert, Eli David, asked in a tweet, "Where is Elon Musk?"

The same question was asked by the World of Engineering's Twitter account.



A journalist claimed that he had interviewed Musk off Twitter and that he was healthy, meaning he was not away from Twitter due to an illness.

The last time Musk tweeted a photo was on June 21.

Some theorise his silence suggests that he is distancing himself from the debate over the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn abortion laws.

Another is that Musk is quietly focusing on completing Twitter's purchase process and examining data from social media platforms.

Whatever the reason, Musk is the sixth Twitter user to have more than 100 million followers.

Former US president Barack Obama has the most followers on Twitter, while Musk is at the sixth position, followed by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with 101 million users.