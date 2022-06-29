WATCH: Extremist Hindu leader in Canada openly advocates killing Muslims, Sikhs

In a video available on the YouTube channel ‘Beat of the North,’ Ron Banerjee, the director of the Canadian Hindu Advocacy (CHA), was captured on camera expressing hateful remarks toward Muslims and Sikhs in India.



While the host was asking different guests about their opinions of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Banerjee seized the chance to spout vile remarks toward Muslims and Sikhs.

In the Republic of India, he said, "I support the killings of the Muslims and the Sikhs because they deserve to die."



