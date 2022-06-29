Man stabs, strangles and utters death threats to girlfriend

Image showing a handcuffed person's hands. — Pixabay

Man arrested and admits he physically abused his girlfriend.

Said he committed the crime in a "fit of jealousy".

Police has arrested the man and investigation is underway.

A man from Ogden, Utah was arrested on Thursday and faces multiple charges after badly injuring his girlfriend, according to ABC News.



Police rushed to St Benedicts Manor apartment building, where the victim opened the door with severe injuries, police say.

The victim told police that her boyfriend had hit her with a baseball bat, stabbed her with scissors and threatened to kill her while he strangled her.

The man admitted he wanted to kill her as he was strangling his girlfriend and injured her "in a fit of jealousy".

According to police, the victim had clear and visible injuries to provide proof of the assault.