Wednesday Jun 29 2022
Mercedes readies plants to produce electric vehicles

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Mercedes logo is seen on the Mercedes E300e EV car at the Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2022. —Reuters
  • Mercedes-Benz to switch to electric by end of decade.
  • Mercedes aims to halve CO2 emissions per passenger car.
  • Battery systems will be supplied by production network with factories in three continents.

BERLIN: Mercedes-Benz is adjusting its network of plants to manufacture a new range of luxury electric vehicles as it prepares to switch to electric by the end of the decade.

Mercedes aims to halve CO2 emissions per passenger car over the life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020.

"We are ready for the rapid scaling of electric vehicle volumes," said Joerg Burzer, board member for production and supply chain, adding the new setup followed talks between management and worker representatives.

Plants in Sindelfingen, Bremen, Rastatt — all in Germany — and Kecskemet, in Hungary, will start production of new models in the top end luxury, core luxury and entry luxury segments from the middle of the decade, said Mercedes.

Battery systems will be supplied by a production network with factories in three continents, it said.

"The local production of battery systems is a key success factor for the Mercedes-Benz electric ramp-up and a decisive component in being able to meet the global demand for electric vehicles flexibly and efficiently," it said in a statement.

