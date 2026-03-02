 
Geo News

'Panic selling': PSX plunges over 15,000 points amid geopolitical tensions

Fall comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following US-Iran conflict, which has also roiled global equity markets

By
Business Desk
March 02, 2026

Pakistani stockbrokers work during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on June 11, 2025. — AFP
Pakistani stockbrokers work during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on June 11, 2025. — AFP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week in the red, plunging more than 15,000 points amid heightened geopolitical tensions following the US-Iran conflict, which has also roiled global equity markets.

PSX's benchmark KSE-100 index has fallen to 152,991.15 points, down 15,071.01 points or 8.97% from the previous close of 168,062.16 points. 

“Due to panic selling, PSX fell 9%. Leveraged position coupled with Iran and Afghanistan positions added fuel to the fire,” Topline Securities CEO Mohammed Sohail told Geo.tv.

Following the bloodbath at the stock market, trading was halted for 45 minutes and will resume at 10:27am.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

