British trophy hunters kill animals every three minutes, claim it helps conservation in Africa

Francois Cloete poses in front of an Impala that he shot at the Iwamanzi Game Reserve in the North West Province on June 6, 2015. Africas big game hunting industry helps protect endangered species, according to its advocates. Opponents say it threatens wildlife. Now a mooted change in regulations in the United States could affect the number of foreigners who come to Africa to hunt big game, damaging the industry and possibly hurting wildlife. —  Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Francois Cloete poses in front of an Impala that he shot at the Iwamanzi Game Reserve in the North West Province on June 6, 2015. Africa's big game hunting industry helps protect endangered species, according to its advocates. Opponents say it threatens wildlife. Now a mooted change in regulations in the United States could affect the number of foreigners who come to Africa to hunt big game, damaging the industry and possibly hurting wildlife. —  Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

  • British hunters are defending their stance.
  • They claim hunting helps countries' economies in which they hunt.
  • companies funding hunting holidays make millions of pounds.

A six-month-long investigation finds that UK firms are selling “trophy-hunting holidays” for tens of thousands of dollars, where endangered animals such as lions and polar bears, are held captive and shot in enclosures, according to the Daily Mail.

Pro-hunting activists claim that the activity “helps” conservation in Africa, but many British hunters have shot monkeys and cats for “fun”, many of which die painful and slow deaths.

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale says the findings prove that British hunters' motivation is solely based on “self-gratification of the most revolting kind”.

Further, the companies funding hunting holidays make millions of pounds, whereas the cooks, maids and skinners only earn a few hundred — showing similar inequalities to the apartheid era.

However, a plan to cease importing trophies to the UK was presented to Parliament earlier this month.

If the bill passes, British hunters will be banned from bringing animal skins, heads and carcasses into the UK.

British hunters are defending their stance, claiming that hunting helps the countries' economies in which they hunt.

