 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Pratt says he ‘never went to Hillsong’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Chris Pratt says he ‘never went to Hillsong’

Chris Pratt, 43, has refuted claims that he attended Hillsong mega church, a scandal-plagued organization known for, among other high-profile scandals, purported anti-LGBTQ attitudes and gay conversion treatment.

The American actor refuted the claims in an interview with Men's Health for its cover story for the months of July and August, claiming that he has never visited the church and does not know any members of the church as well.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star said, “I never went to Hillsong”

He Explained, “I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

In 2019, after Pratt went on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to discuss his beliefs, one of the first persons to criticize him for his ties to Hillsong was "Inception" actor Elliot Page.

“If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed,” wrote Page in a tweet. “Being anti-LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all.”

The Jurassic World actor responded on Instagram.

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ,’” Pratt added. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Foxx releases recording of phone call with Cameron Diaz

Jamie Foxx releases recording of phone call with Cameron Diaz

Prince Andrew ‘relaxed’ at paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island: Staff

Prince Andrew ‘relaxed’ at paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island: Staff
Royal source in Prince Charles office issues statement on donations in cash

Royal source in Prince Charles office issues statement on donations in cash

Meghan Markle's friend reacts to report on her pictures with Prince Harry and the Duchess

Meghan Markle's friend reacts to report on her pictures with Prince Harry and the Duchess

Dakota Johnson finally reacts to viral Johnny Depp video

Dakota Johnson finally reacts to viral Johnny Depp video
Zendaya speaks on ‘setting boundaries with fans’ in personal life

Zendaya speaks on ‘setting boundaries with fans’ in personal life
Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader call it quits after two years of dating: report

Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader call it quits after two years of dating: report
Prince Andrew's 'close relationship' with Ghislaine Maxwell revealed by staff

Prince Andrew's 'close relationship' with Ghislaine Maxwell revealed by staff
Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade reversal

Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade reversal
Prince Harry ‘will be relieved’ after Netflix cameras shut down, claims pal

Prince Harry ‘will be relieved’ after Netflix cameras shut down, claims pal
Will Elon Musk help Amber Heard appeal verdict?

Will Elon Musk help Amber Heard appeal verdict?
Meghan Markle accused of staging ‘PR ploy’ with new Vogue interview

Meghan Markle accused of staging ‘PR ploy’ with new Vogue interview

Latest

view all