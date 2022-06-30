Chris Pratt says he ‘never went to Hillsong’

Chris Pratt, 43, has refuted claims that he attended Hillsong mega church, a scandal-plagued organization known for, among other high-profile scandals, purported anti-LGBTQ attitudes and gay conversion treatment.



The American actor refuted the claims in an interview with Men's Health for its cover story for the months of July and August, claiming that he has never visited the church and does not know any members of the church as well.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star said, “I never went to Hillsong”

He Explained, “I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

In 2019, after Pratt went on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to discuss his beliefs, one of the first persons to criticize him for his ties to Hillsong was "Inception" actor Elliot Page.

“If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed,” wrote Page in a tweet. “Being anti-LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all.”

The Jurassic World actor responded on Instagram.

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ,’” Pratt added. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”