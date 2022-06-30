 
world
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Reuters

Putin: Russia will respond if NATO sets up infrastructure in Finland, Sweden

By
Reuters

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan June 29, 2022.Photo— Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan June 29, 2022.Photo— Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Pool via REUTERS 

  • Putin says with Sweden and Finland, we don't have the problems that we have with Ukraine.
  • He says everything was fine between us, but now there might be some tensions.
  • Putin says Russian troops have advanced in Ukraine and that the military intervention is going as planned.

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would respond in kind if NATO deployed troops and infrastructure in Finland and Sweden after they join the US-led military alliance.

"With Sweden and Finland, we don't have the problems that we have with Ukraine. They want to join NATO, go ahead," Putin told Russian state television after talks with regional leaders in the central Asian ex-Soviet state of Turkmenistan.

"But they must understand there was no threat before, while now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in kind and create the same threats for the territories from which threats towards us are created."

He said it was inevitable that Moscow's relations with Helsinki and Stockholm would sour over their NATO membership.

Related items

"Everything was fine between us, but now there might be some tensions, there certainly will," he said. "It's inevitable if there is a threat to us."

Putin made his comment a day after NATO member Turkey lifted its veto over the bid by Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after the three nations agreed to protect each other's security.

The move means Helsinki and Stockholm can proceed with their application to join NATO, marking the biggest shift in European security in decades.

Putin added that the objectives of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine remained unchanged, that its goal was to "liberate" eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and create conditions to ensure Russia's security.

He said Russian troops had advanced in Ukraine and that the military intervention was going as planned. There was no need, he said, to set a deadline for an end to the campaign.

More From World:

US to boost military presence in Europe as NATO bolsters its eastern flank

US to boost military presence in Europe as NATO bolsters its eastern flank
British trophy hunters kill animals every three minutes, claim it helps conservation in Africa

British trophy hunters kill animals every three minutes, claim it helps conservation in Africa
109 living animals found in Indian women's luggage at Bangkok airport

109 living animals found in Indian women's luggage at Bangkok airport
Crypto crash threatens North Korea's stolen funds as it ramps up weapons tests

Crypto crash threatens North Korea's stolen funds as it ramps up weapons tests
Mercedes readies plants to produce electric vehicles

Mercedes readies plants to produce electric vehicles
Chip exports to Russia plunged by 90% after curbs: US official

Chip exports to Russia plunged by 90% after curbs: US official
Tired doctors display far less empathy for patients, study shows

Tired doctors display far less empathy for patients, study shows
Elon Musk's Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ones

Elon Musk's Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ones
Eid ul Adha to be celebrated in Saudi Arabia July 9

Eid ul Adha to be celebrated in Saudi Arabia July 9
London crowned best city for students despite ranking last on affordability

London crowned best city for students despite ranking last on affordability
Migrants in Libya forced into rape for food: UN

Migrants in Libya forced into rape for food: UN
Woman marries ragdoll and now they have a baby, too

Woman marries ragdoll and now they have a baby, too

Latest

view all