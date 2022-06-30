Karachi’s weather turns pleasant due to overnight light rain

With the Met office’s forecast of heavy monsoon rainfall across the country from July 1 to 5, Karachi a day earlier received light rain which turned the weather pleasant Thursday morning in the port city, Geo News reported.



The areas that received rain overnight included Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, Old city areas, North Karachi, Super Highway, Defence and Mehmoodabad.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has already forecast heavy monsoon rainfall in the country starting from July 1, with an urban flood warning for Karachi.

According to the PMD, moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter the upper parts of the country from 29th June (Wednesday) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.



Under the influence of this system, heavy rains with windstorms are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Dadu from July 1 to 5 and it may cause urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 3 to 5.

Four dead as rainfall hits Karachi

On June 22, the city had received the first rainfall of the pre-monsoon season as four people, including two children, were killed due to heavy rain with strong winds.

The deaths occurred during two separate incidents. According to sources, a wall collapsed in the city's Millat Town, killing a boy and a girl, while two more people lost their lives in Chanesar Goth.