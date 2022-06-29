PMD warns of urban flooding as heavy rain to hit Karachi from July 1

Commuters cross a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 23, 2021. — AFP

Fishermen advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 3 to 5.

PDMA advises public to stay away from windows and doors during heavy rain.

Public also advised to avoid driving in heavy rain due to poor visibility.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has warned of urban flooding in Karachi due to heavy monsoon rainfall with thunderstorms starting from July 1 across Sindh, Geo News reported.



According to the PMD, moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter upper parts of the country from 29th June (Wednesday) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

Under the influence of this system, heavy rainfall with windstorms are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Dadu from July 1-5 and it may cause urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 3 to 5.

In the wake of heavy rainfall, fishermen have been advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 3 to 5.

Following the heavy rain forecast in parts of Sindh, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has recommended the relevant authorities take all necessary measures to handle an emergency.



The PDMA has also issued a warning and advised the public to stay away from windows and doors during heavy rain and strong winds.

“Avoid roadway underpasses, drainage ditches, low-lying areas and areas where water collects there can be unexpectedly flood or overflow,” it said.

The public is also advised to avoid driving in heavy rain due to poor visibility. Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.