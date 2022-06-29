 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

PMD warns of urban flooding as heavy rain to hit Karachi from July 1

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Commuters cross a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 23, 2021. — AFP
Commuters cross a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 23, 2021. — AFP

  • Fishermen advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 3 to 5.
  • PDMA advises public to stay away from windows and doors during heavy rain.
  • Public also advised to avoid driving in heavy rain due to poor visibility.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has warned of urban flooding in Karachi due to heavy monsoon rainfall with thunderstorms starting from July 1 across Sindh, Geo News reported.

According to the PMD, moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter upper parts of the country from 29th June (Wednesday) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

Under the influence of this system, heavy rainfall with windstorms are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Dadu from July 1-5 and it may cause urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 3 to 5.

In the wake of heavy rainfall, fishermen have been advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 3 to 5.

Related items

Following the heavy rain forecast in parts of Sindh, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has recommended the relevant authorities take all necessary measures to handle an emergency.

The PDMA has also issued a warning and advised the public to stay away from windows and doors during heavy rain and strong winds.

“Avoid roadway underpasses, drainage ditches, low-lying areas and areas where water collects there can be unexpectedly flood or overflow,” it said.

The public is also advised to avoid driving in heavy rain due to poor visibility. Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

More From Pakistan:

Kartarpur corridor represents Pakistan's commitment to religious freedom: Gen Bajwa

Kartarpur corridor represents Pakistan's commitment to religious freedom: Gen Bajwa
'Almost confirmed': Ishaq Dar plans to return to Pakistan

'Almost confirmed': Ishaq Dar plans to return to Pakistan
Cabinet decides to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan transporters

Cabinet decides to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan transporters

‘Most handsome’: Tweeps nominate Imran Khan for '100 most beautiful faces of 2022'

‘Most handsome’: Tweeps nominate Imran Khan for '100 most beautiful faces of 2022'

Coalition govt preparing to rig Punjab by-elections: Imran Khan

Coalition govt preparing to rig Punjab by-elections: Imran Khan

Three killed, one injured in attack on polio team in North Waziristan

Three killed, one injured in attack on polio team in North Waziristan
By-poll in PP-90 Bhakkar: Will PTI, PML-N vote for each other?

By-poll in PP-90 Bhakkar: Will PTI, PML-N vote for each other?
Water theft won't be allowed at any cost: official

Water theft won't be allowed at any cost: official
By-poll in PP-83 Khushab: It’s a three-way fight

By-poll in PP-83 Khushab: It’s a three-way fight
Daughter of donkey cart vendor beats PPP candidate in Sindh LG polls

Daughter of donkey cart vendor beats PPP candidate in Sindh LG polls
Considering holding Punjab CM election again: LHC

Considering holding Punjab CM election again: LHC
Told Miftah Ismail our ultimate goal is self-reliance: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Told Miftah Ismail our ultimate goal is self-reliance: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Latest

view all