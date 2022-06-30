 
Thursday Jun 30, 2022
This is the product that Google is shutting down in November 2022

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Google will help automatically migrate your Hangouts conversations, along with contacts and saved history.—Google
  • Google to shut down Google Hangouts after over 10 years.
  • Users wil be redirected to Chat.
  • Chat is platform that is similar to Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Google is about to shut down its messaging platform, Google Hangouts, after more than 10 years, the company has announced. 

It is now shifting to its most recent service, Google Chat.

Hangouts was originally a part of Google+ which let people message and call other users. In late 2020, Google announced some changes in the standalone app such as the addition of Google Voice. 

Earlier this year, however, Google Chat was added to Workspace instead of Hangout.

Google has now announced that Hangouts will no longer be available after November 2022. Those who use it on their phones must have already been urged to transition to Chat.

The tech giant said that users wil be redirected to Chat. However, those who use Hangouts on web will receive a notice a month prior to the redirection.

Chat is a platform that is similar to Slack and Microsoft Teams. 

“We have big ambitions for the future of Chat, and over the coming months you’ll see even more features like direct calling, in-line threading in Spaces and the ability to share and view multiple images,” Ravi Kanneganti, a product manager for Google Chat, wrote in Monday’s blog.

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

Germany to make legal gender change easier

Woman made to cook and eat human flesh, Congo group tells UN

Putin rejects Johnson's claim a woman wouldn't have invaded Ukraine

UK upholds ban on babies in Parliament

Meet 'zombie star' that survived supernova blast

Who has been given reins of India's Reliance as Mukesh Ambani steps down?

Palestinian bride celebrates in rubble of her demolished Jerusalem home

Iran nuclear talks 'not yet' yielded hoped-for progress: EU coordinator

