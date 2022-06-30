 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 30 2022
Govt to form commission to probe losses incurred in petroleum sector during PTI tenure

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (L) and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal. — Geo News Screengrab/File
  • Commission’s investigation will be open to public
  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says commission will investigate wrong decisions taken by Imran Khan.
  • "Pakistan is currently going through the worst energy crisis," Ahsan Iqbal adds.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday announced the coalition government is forming a commission to probe the wrong decisions taken by former prime minister Imran Khan which led to massive losses in the petroleum sector.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Abbasi said: “Commission will be formed to examine the losses in the petroleum sector and will investigate the wrong decisions taken by the previous government.”

The former prime minister also added that the commission’s investigation will be open to the public, adding that reasons for the increase in circular debt will be bought forward.

“The country lost millions of rupees due to the decisions taken by Imran Khan and his cabinet,” he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal highlighted that Pakistan is currently going through the "worst energy crisis". “Prolonged load shedding is affecting the people and industries,” he maintained, adding that Imran Khan due to delay in decision making pushed the country towards this crisis.

The planning minister further added that it is because of Imran Khan and his agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the coalition government had to take tough decisions.

