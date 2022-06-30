 
health
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Children born through IVF perform better in school than through natural conception

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

The picture shows newborn babies. — AFP/File
The picture shows newborn babies. — AFP/File 

  • Children born through IVF are more prone to mental health issues in teenage years.
  • Researchers find that children through MAR were less likely to drop out, face unemployment and leave home early.
  • They attribute increased mental health risks linked to family characteristics.

Children born through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) perform better than naturally-conceived children, although they are more prone to mental health issues in their teenage years than the latter, a study published in the European Journal of Population revealed. 

To conduct the research, scientists examined and tracked medical records of more than 280,000 Finnish children between 1995 and 2000 aged over five years. 

They recorded the educational and mental health outcomes of those born through medically assisted reproduction (MAR), including IVF.

Researchers found that compared to naturally conceived children, adolescents through MAR performed better in school and were less likely to drop out, face unemployment and leave home early.

But researchers also found that MAR-born children were more likely to face anxiety and depression in their adolescent years.

“Whilst we don’t have the data to explain why those born by medically assisted reproduction are at slightly higher risk of mental health disorders, we believe that this may be due to different mechanisms,” said lead author Dr Hanna Remes from the University of Helsinki.

The researchers attribute the increased mental health risks linked to family characteristics, although they admit there is more research needed to find a solid explanation.

More From Health:

Searches for abortion pills at record high in US following ban

Searches for abortion pills at record high in US following ban
New discovered gene can increase risk of Alzheimer’s in women

New discovered gene can increase risk of Alzheimer’s in women
Air pollution increases risk of death by 20%: study

Air pollution increases risk of death by 20%: study
Doctors warn people who sleep in presence of light

Doctors warn people who sleep in presence of light
Can air pollution particles reach and damage the brain?

Can air pollution particles reach and damage the brain?
First case of human contracting COVID-19 from cat surfaces

First case of human contracting COVID-19 from cat surfaces
Pakistan's COVID-19 case count at 3.5-month high

Pakistan's COVID-19 case count at 3.5-month high

Similar body odours often lead to friendship: study

Similar body odours often lead to friendship: study
Doctors transplant kidneys into children without immune suppressing drugs

Doctors transplant kidneys into children without immune suppressing drugs
Women have stronger immune systems: Why that's not always a good thing

Women have stronger immune systems: Why that's not always a good thing
Govt decides to ‘fully activate’ NCOC as COVID cases surge

Govt decides to ‘fully activate’ NCOC as COVID cases surge
Mask up: Fresh COVID cases in Pakistan cross 500-mark first time in three months

Mask up: Fresh COVID cases in Pakistan cross 500-mark first time in three months

Latest

view all