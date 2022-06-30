Sweden introduces 'methane-reduced' beef at grocery stores

Representational image. — AFP/File

Coop, a Swedish grocery chain introduced the world’s first “methane-reduced” beef that is currently only available in Sweden.

The new meat has a significantly reduced methane footprint compared to the average beef package because the cows are fed red seaweed, a supplement that makes cows burp and fart less.

Selected stores in Sweden are selling methane-reduced ground beef, sirloin steak, and beef filets, Fast Company reported.

“This is the first time that low-methane beef is going out to consumers,” says Fredrik Åkerman, co-founder and CEO of Volta Greentech, a Swedish startup that grows seaweed and partnered with Coop for the project.

Cows release 220 pounds of methane per year — the equivalent emissions of burning more than 900 gallons of gasoline, causing the planet to heat up at a rapid pace since it is 80 times more powerful than CO2.

Luckily, popular brands and chains around the world are also planning to begin testing seaweed for their products. Some include the popular ice cream brand, Ben & Jerry’s, Arla Foods, a major European company, and Burger King, to name a few.