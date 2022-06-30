 
world
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Sweden introduces 'methane-reduced' beef at grocery stores

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Representational image. — AFP/File
Representational image. — AFP/File 

  • Methane-reduced beef is currently only available in Sweden.
  • New meat has reduced methane footprint because cows are fed red seaweed, a supplement that makes cows burp and fart less.
  • “This is the first time that low-methane beef is going out to consumers,” says Volta Greentech's CEO. 

Coop, a Swedish grocery chain introduced the world’s first “methane-reduced” beef that is currently only available in Sweden.

The new meat has a significantly reduced methane footprint compared to the average beef package because the cows are fed red seaweed, a supplement that makes cows burp and fart less.

Selected stores in Sweden are selling methane-reduced ground beef, sirloin steak, and beef filets, Fast Company reported.

“This is the first time that low-methane beef is going out to consumers,” says Fredrik Åkerman, co-founder and CEO of Volta Greentech, a Swedish startup that grows seaweed and partnered with Coop for the project.

Cows release 220 pounds of methane per year — the equivalent emissions of burning more than 900 gallons of gasoline, causing the planet to heat up at a rapid pace since it is 80 times more powerful than CO2.

Luckily, popular brands and chains around the world are also planning to begin testing seaweed for their products. Some include the popular ice cream brand, Ben & Jerry’s, Arla Foods, a major European company, and Burger King, to name a few. 

More From World:

South African killer whales murder sharks, eat their livers

South African killer whales murder sharks, eat their livers
How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem
Germany to make legal gender change easier

Germany to make legal gender change easier
Woman made to cook and eat human flesh, Congo group tells UN

Woman made to cook and eat human flesh, Congo group tells UN
Putin rejects Johnson's claim a woman wouldn't have invaded Ukraine

Putin rejects Johnson's claim a woman wouldn't have invaded Ukraine
UK upholds ban on babies in Parliament

UK upholds ban on babies in Parliament
Millionaire quits $68-billion firm to ‘sit at beach and do nothing’

Millionaire quits $68-billion firm to ‘sit at beach and do nothing’
Sudan gears up for mass protest against generals

Sudan gears up for mass protest against generals
These are most expensive places for expats to settle in and work

These are most expensive places for expats to settle in and work

Meet 'zombie star' that survived supernova blast

Meet 'zombie star' that survived supernova blast
This is the product that Google is shutting down in November 2022

This is the product that Google is shutting down in November 2022
Who has been given reins of India's Reliance as Mukesh Ambani steps down?

Who has been given reins of India's Reliance as Mukesh Ambani steps down?

Latest

view all