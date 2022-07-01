 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

CONFIRMED: Meghan changed her name to royal title, prompting magazine to edit social media post

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

CONFIRMED: Meghan changed her name to royal title, prompting magazine to edit social media post

Meghan Markle spoke about the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down the right to abortion in her latest conversation with Vogue Magazine.

While the Duchess of Sussex has been praised for her views and speaking up for women, some eagle-eyed royal fans have noticed something which was overlooked by millions of people online۔

The original article by Vogue Magazine put her name as Meghan Markle which the former American changed to as Duchess of Sussex when she reposted to the Archewell website.

The publication then apparently edited its Instagram post to replace Meghan's name with her royal title۔  

CONFIRMED: Meghan changed her name to royal title, prompting magazine to edit social media post

It can be confirmed by visiting the official Instagram page of the magazine where the post is available in its edited form. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t receive any money from the Crown Estate

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t receive any money from the Crown Estate
Alexandra Daddario ties the knot with Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario ties the knot with Andrew Form
Royal family financial report: Kate Middleton, Prince William spent $274,000 on Caribbean flights

Royal family financial report: Kate Middleton, Prince William spent $274,000 on Caribbean flights

Queen Elizabeth criticised for keeping inquiry findings against Meghan Markle secret

Queen Elizabeth criticised for keeping inquiry findings against Meghan Markle secret

Noah Schnapp recalls meeting his crush at 2019 awards

Noah Schnapp recalls meeting his crush at 2019 awards
Logan Paul strengthens his position in the WWE wrestling world

Logan Paul strengthens his position in the WWE wrestling world
Meghan Markle ‘could make a real difference’ in politics, claims expert

Meghan Markle ‘could make a real difference’ in politics, claims expert
Camilla hailed by Queen Elizabeth for her service amid royal shakeup

Camilla hailed by Queen Elizabeth for her service amid royal shakeup

Meghan Markle’s ‘Vogue’ interview to make Netflix, Spotify angry

Meghan Markle’s ‘Vogue’ interview to make Netflix, Spotify angry
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre's latest statement reveals her intentions

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre's latest statement reveals her intentions
‘Elon Musk is the perfect ex-husband’, says Talulah Riley

‘Elon Musk is the perfect ex-husband’, says Talulah Riley

Latest

view all