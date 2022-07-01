 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday
Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday

Duke of Cambridge Prince William got emotional as he paid a touching tribute to his late mother Princess Diana on her 61th birthday.

In a moving letter to the recipients of this year’s Diana Award, the future king said, “Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today! You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts."

Prince William further wrote in the letter, which was written on official Kensington Palace stationery carrying his initial ‘W’.

The Duke continued, "You truly are the personification of my mother's legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all. I believe there's no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them."

The Diana Award is the only charity that carries the name of Prince William and Harry’s mother.

According to the People, both Prince Harry and William support the Diana Award.

The 1st July marks the birthday of late Princess Diana, who would have been 61 today.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims
Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos
Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial

Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial
Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals

Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals
Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’

Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’
Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split
Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism

Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism
Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how

Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how
Jennifer Lopez steals hearts with her gorgeous look in THIS photo

Jennifer Lopez steals hearts with her gorgeous look in THIS photo
Shailene Woodley feels ‘grateful’ after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley feels ‘grateful’ after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers

Latest

view all