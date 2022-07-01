 
pakistan
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Imran Khan schooled at PTI’s function

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Columnist Ayaz Amir came down hard on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in an event organised by the party on Friday.

The senior journalist, while speaking at the event with Imran Khan present, held him partly responsible for the ills the country is facing.

Lashing out at the PTI chairman, the journalist said people were told that the captain, in his cricketing days, revolutionised the team and whatnot.

“You handed over the country to property dealers,” Amir told Khan, who smiled in response.

