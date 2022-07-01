IBA forms three schools, launches new degree programs

Institute of Business Administration (IBA) launches three schools. — Facebook/IBA

KARACHI: Institute of Business Administration's (IBA) retreat took place after the formation of three schools and the launch of new degree programs with the appointment of three permanent deans for each school.



The event took place at Pearl Continental Hotel from June 28-29 under the leadership of Dr S Akbar Zaidi, who is the executive director of the institute.



Key stakeholders from IBA along with prominent experts and strategists from academia were invited to participate in the development of the institute's future vision.

Along with the launch of schools and degree programs, the institute has also put in place the policy and regulatory frameworks, and various research and professional development centres have been established.

The purpose of the retreat was to remain abreast with the recent trends, and ideas, while envisioning the role of the IBA in the socioeconomic development of the country and lay the foundation for a concentrated journey to achieve the institute's vision.

The leadership aspect reflected upon the newly appointed full-time deans who will lead their respective schools on the academic and research fronts — enabled by a revamped Office of the Registrar which will provide administrative, technological and logistical support. Various steering and monitoring committees are in place to ensure accountability across the board.

The infrastructural and technological development side included the solar energy project, faculty apartments, new girls’ hostel, a state-of-the-art digital IBA project, and overall revitalisation of the campuses.

The event was attended by a large number of IBA faculty members, staff, and senior leadership.

The participants appreciated the idea of setting up a long-term plan for the IBA and underscored the importance of holding such events in the future to monitor and ensure progress toward IBA’s future vision.