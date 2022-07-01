 
pakistan
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

IBA forms three schools, launches new degree programs

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Institute of Business Administration (IBA) launches three schools. — Facebook/IBA
Institute of Business Administration (IBA) launches three schools. — Facebook/IBA 

KARACHI: Institute of Business Administration's (IBA) retreat took place after the formation of three schools and the launch of new degree programs with the appointment of three permanent deans for each school.

The event took place at Pearl Continental Hotel from June 28-29 under the leadership of Dr S Akbar Zaidi, who is the executive director of the institute. 

Key stakeholders from IBA along with prominent experts and strategists from academia were invited to participate in the development of the institute's future vision.

Along with the launch of schools and degree programs, the institute has also put in place the policy and regulatory frameworks, and various research and professional development centres have been established.

The purpose of the retreat was to remain abreast with the recent trends, and ideas, while envisioning the role of the IBA in the socioeconomic development of the country and lay the foundation for a concentrated journey to achieve the institute's vision.

The leadership aspect reflected upon the newly appointed full-time deans who will lead their respective schools on the academic and research fronts — enabled by a revamped Office of the Registrar which will provide administrative, technological and logistical support. Various steering and monitoring committees are in place to ensure accountability across the board.

The infrastructural and technological development side included the solar energy project, faculty apartments, new girls’ hostel, a state-of-the-art digital IBA project, and overall revitalisation of the campuses.

The event was attended by a large number of IBA faculty members, staff, and senior leadership.

The participants appreciated the idea of setting up a long-term plan for the IBA and underscored the importance of holding such events in the future to monitor and ensure progress toward IBA’s future vision.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Imran Khan schooled at PTI’s function

WATCH: Imran Khan schooled at PTI’s function
US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens
Islamabad decides to fine, jail animal cruelty offenders

Islamabad decides to fine, jail animal cruelty offenders
Controlling loadshedding 'very difficult challenge’: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Controlling loadshedding 'very difficult challenge’: PM Shehbaz Sharif
By-poll in PP-224 Lodhran: PML-N should not get too comfortable

By-poll in PP-224 Lodhran: PML-N should not get too comfortable
PM Shehbaz, army chief discuss national security situation

PM Shehbaz, army chief discuss national security situation
Shoaib Akhtar meets Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi at Pindi stadium

Shoaib Akhtar meets Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi at Pindi stadium
Was not supposed to announce petrol price hike on TV, Miftah Ismail says

Was not supposed to announce petrol price hike on TV, Miftah Ismail says
Re-election for CM Punjab to take place on July 22: SC

Re-election for CM Punjab to take place on July 22: SC
How likely is Hamza to retain CM slot after vote recount?

How likely is Hamza to retain CM slot after vote recount?
Export and non-export sectors in Punjab deprived of gas supply till July 9

Export and non-export sectors in Punjab deprived of gas supply till July 9
Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 4.5-month high

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 4.5-month high

Latest

view all