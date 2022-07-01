FBR increases taxes on business class airline tickets

A view of the business cabin, with the economy cabin seen in the background, during Singapore Airlines' media preview of their new Boeing 737-8 cabin products, at Changi Airport in Singapore on November 16, 2021. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the tax amount on business class passengers from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000, Geo News reported Friday.



The tax will be applicable for travel from today (July 1, 2022) regardless of the issuance of tickets.

“All business class passengers whose tickets are already issued for travel on July 1 or later are hereby informed that this difference may be collected at the airport by airline staff,” the notification said.

Confirming the development, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson said that the tax hike will not affect the price of the national carrier’s tickets because its planes do not have business class facilities.



He clarified that on PIA’s economy plus class, similar taxes which are applicable to the economy class are applied.