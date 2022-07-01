 
business
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

FBR increases taxes on business class airline tickets

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Friday Jul 01, 2022

A view of the business cabin, with the economy cabin seen in the background, during Singapore Airlines media preview of their new Boeing 737-8 cabin products, at Changi Airport in Singapore on November 16, 2021. — Reuters/File
A view of the business cabin, with the economy cabin seen in the background, during Singapore Airlines' media preview of their new Boeing 737-8 cabin products, at Changi Airport in Singapore on November 16, 2021. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the tax amount on business class passengers from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000, Geo News reported Friday.

The tax will be applicable for travel from today (July 1, 2022) regardless of the issuance of tickets.

“All business class passengers whose tickets are already issued for travel on July 1 or later are hereby informed that this difference may be collected at the airport by airline staff,” the notification said.

Related items

Confirming the development, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson said that the tax hike will not affect the price of the national carrier’s tickets because its planes do not have business class facilities.

He clarified that on PIA’s economy plus class, similar taxes which are applicable to the economy class are applied.

More From Business:

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir attacked by unidentified men in Lahore

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir attacked by unidentified men in Lahore
PM Shehbaz underscores need to strengthen relationship with US

PM Shehbaz underscores need to strengthen relationship with US
'Very good decision': Hamza Shahbaz, Pervez Elahi accept SC ruling

'Very good decision': Hamza Shahbaz, Pervez Elahi accept SC ruling
PSX rings in FY22 with gain of nearly 90 points

PSX rings in FY22 with gain of nearly 90 points
IBA forms three schools, launches new degree programs

IBA forms three schools, launches new degree programs

Gold extends losses, price declines by Rs400 per tola

Gold extends losses, price declines by Rs400 per tola
Inflation peaked to 14-year high of 21.3% in June

Inflation peaked to 14-year high of 21.3% in June
‘Daronomics’: How will Pakistan’s economy respond to Ishaq Dar’s return?

‘Daronomics’: How will Pakistan’s economy respond to Ishaq Dar’s return?
By-poll in PP-228 Lodhran: PML-N opposes its own candidate

By-poll in PP-228 Lodhran: PML-N opposes its own candidate
WATCH: Imran Khan schooled at PTI’s function

WATCH: Imran Khan schooled at PTI’s function
US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens
Islamabad decides to fine, jail animal cruelty offenders

Islamabad decides to fine, jail animal cruelty offenders

Latest

view all