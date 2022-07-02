 
Saturday Jul 02 2022
Netflix crashes after numerous users log in to watch 'Stranger Things 4' finale

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

With fans eager to catch the release of the season finale of the Netflix thriller "Stranger Things," the streaming service went down for a brief moment on Friday due to an overwhelming amount of people logging in, Bloomberg reported.

At the stroke of midnight, Pacific Time, the global monitoring service Down Detector received reports of almost 14,000 outages.

Netflix has declined to comment, but the problem appears to have been rectified.

Fans of the popular series instantly expressed their dismay on Twitter. “I did not just count down the seconds like it’s New Years for Netflix to crash #StrangerThings,” tweeted one fan showing the error message. 

With 781.04 million hours viewed in its first three weeks, "Stranger Things 4" has become the most popular English-language series on Netflix.

The network, which is primarily renowned for broadcasting entire seasons at once, has been experimenting with distributing episodes in "volumes" to maintain members' interest over longer periods. The premiere of the first seven episodes was shown on May 27.

