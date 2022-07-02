Karachi weather update: PMD says metropolis not to see thunderstorm

A representational image. — AFP/File

Met Office says light rain expected in city today.

PMD to issue forecast for tomorrow later.

Monsoon system is not getting support from the Bay of Bengal.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday announced that there is no more forecast for thunderstorms in the metropolis.



Chief meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said that light rain is expected in the city today, adding that the Met Office will issue a forecast for tomorrow after a survey.

He clarified that some parts of the monsoon system in East Sindh are on land and some are in the sea. Moreover, the system is not getting support from the Bay of Bengal that was earlier expected.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah deputed ministers, advisers and special assistants for rain emergency duties in different districts of the province. The CM will personally monitor all the situations.

Chances of heavy intermittent rainfall in Karachi

Earlier, PMD chief meteorologist had said that there are chances for Karachi of receiving heavy intermittent rainfall starting on the evening or night of July 2.

Dr Sarfaraz had warned that the city was at grave risk of urban flooding.

Warning fishermen, he said there will be big tidal waves from July 3 to 5, so they should be careful venturing into the sea.