Saturday Jul 02 2022
Camille Vasquez likely to give onstage performance with Johnny Depp, Elton John

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, who shot to fame after her victorious performance in the Hollywood actor’s trial, is all set to celebrate her 38th birthday in style.

Camille's boyfriend Ed Owen has reportedly got a fun-filled trip planned for the world's famous lawyer's 38th birthday. She flew to London last week, where Owen lives, and planned party.

The two, according to a media outlet, are planning on heading to Wimbledon, which is super cool. 

They're also gonna see Elton John and The Rolling Stones  separate concerts. And the two will also travel to Prague to see Johnny Depp, where he's set to rock out with Jeff Beck, sources told TMZ.

There are also speculations that Camille Vasquez could appear on the stage with Johnny Depp during his gig Jeff Beck. 

Johnny Depp was surely a lucky man to have such brilliant lawyer in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. 

