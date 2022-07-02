 
Saturday Jul 02 2022
'Goodwill gesture': India's BSF returns three-year-old Pakistani boy to rangers

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Indias Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan at the Wagah border, on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Amritsar. — Reuters/File
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan at the Wagah border, on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Amritsar. — Reuters/File

  • BSF says it was a case of inadvertent crossing.
  • Pakistani boy was interrogated by the BSF troops.
  • It clarifies the child was handed over on “humanitarian grounds”.

A three-year-old Pakistani boy was handed over to rangers by India's Border Security Force (BSF) as he had crossed over the Indian territory inadvertently, Deccan Herald reported.

The BSF, in a statement issued, said that the Pakistani boy was interrogated by the BSF troops (Ferozpur sector) in Indian Punjab on Friday.

“The child was unable to reveal anything and was kept under safe custody of BSF,” the statement read, adding that as it was a case of inadvertent crossing, the BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers.

The BSF clarified that the child was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers as a “goodwill gesture” and on “humanitarian grounds”.

"The BSF always takes a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers,” it said.

