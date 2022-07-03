 
health
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk
,
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

COVID cases in Pakistan see minor drop after sharp hike

By
Web Desk
,
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

A man wearing a protective face mask gestures while shopping outside an electronics market, after Pakistan started easing lockdown restrictions, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in Karachi, Pakistan June 4, 2020. — Reuters/File
A man wearing a protective face mask gestures while shopping outside an electronics market, after Pakistan started easing lockdown restrictions, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in Karachi, Pakistan June 4, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • Pakistan logs 650 fresh COVID-19 cases.
  • Country's positivity ratio at 3.88%.
  • Two people succumb to COVID-19.

The fresh COVID-19 case count in Pakistan slumped down to 650 a day after a sharp hike in infections across the country, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Sunday morning.

Pakistan has been witnessing a constant rise in coronavirus cases since mid-June.

On Sunday, Pakistan reported a 3.88% COVID-19 positivity rate with 650 new infections that were detected after countrywide diagnostic testing on 16,755 samples during the last 24 hours.

Related items

The fresh cases pushed the country's total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 1,537,947.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in critical care units climbed to 138, while two more patients suffering from the virus died overnight.

The NIH stats also showed that Karachi's COVID-19 positivity rate again crossed 21% as it reported 430 new cases in a single day.

Sindh can take 'tough measures' if COVID-19 spreads

Sindh's coronavirus taskforce met on Friday (July 1) to discuss the situation, with the province's chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, warning of taking "tough measures" if the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in the province, especially in the port city.

CM Shah said if coronavirus cases increase, the government may have to take drastic measures again. It was, however, noted that the hospital admission rate was still low.

“Karachi has the highest number of weekly cases,” the CM said.

More From Health:

Karachi braces itself for heavy rains, urban flooding

Karachi braces itself for heavy rains, urban flooding
Adults find summer to be ‘most nostalgic time of year'

Adults find summer to be ‘most nostalgic time of year'
Good news: Punjab govt lifts restrictions on market timings

Good news: Punjab govt lifts restrictions on market timings
Alleged audio reveals Bushra Bibi instructing PTI's Dr Arsalan Khalid to run traitor trends on social media

Alleged audio reveals Bushra Bibi instructing PTI's Dr Arsalan Khalid to run traitor trends on social media
IMF doesn’t trust Pakistan because of Imran Khan’s wrongdoing: Maryam Nawaz

IMF doesn’t trust Pakistan because of Imran Khan’s wrongdoing: Maryam Nawaz
PM Shehbaz takes notice of 'illegal' federal excise duty collected from passengers

PM Shehbaz takes notice of 'illegal' federal excise duty collected from passengers
'Goodwill gesture': India's BSF returns three-year-old Pakistani boy to rangers

'Goodwill gesture': India's BSF returns three-year-old Pakistani boy to rangers
Karachi weather update: PMD says metropolis to not see thunderstorm

Karachi weather update: PMD says metropolis to not see thunderstorm
Am I the only person who has taken stand against corruption? Imran Khan asks institutions

Am I the only person who has taken stand against corruption? Imran Khan asks institutions
Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan

Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan
Khawaja Asif says Miftah Ismail facing 'immense criticism' from PML-N ranks

Khawaja Asif says Miftah Ismail facing 'immense criticism' from PML-N ranks
By-poll in PP-272 Muzaffargarh: It’s a family affair

By-poll in PP-272 Muzaffargarh: It’s a family affair

Latest

view all